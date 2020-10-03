Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & Enterprise Informatics (NASDAQ:EINF) Financial Comparison

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enterprise Informatics alerts:

83.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A Cerner 9.23% 18.19% 11.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.69 billion 3.82 $529.45 million $2.41 29.54

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enterprise Informatics and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 1 5 11 0 2.59

Cerner has a consensus price target of $77.76, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Summary

Cerner beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Informatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Informatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.