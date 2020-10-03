Cerro Grande Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Cerro Grande Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Shares of CEGMF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Cerro Grande Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile.

