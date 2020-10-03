CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,325,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,874,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CESDF. Scotiabank began coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.85.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

