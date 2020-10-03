ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $116,023.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BigONE and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,554.91 or 1.00108344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000711 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00152666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, Coinnest, EXX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

