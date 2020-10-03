Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 749,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 65,256 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

