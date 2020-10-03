Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CADMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,347. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

