Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CADMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,347. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
Chemesis International Company Profile
