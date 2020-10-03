Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLCE. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.65.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 233,025.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

