Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.65.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $88.47.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 810.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

