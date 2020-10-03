CIBC Cuts Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target to C$14.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group stock opened at C$6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million and a P/E ratio of 30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Just Energy Group has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$124.08.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.