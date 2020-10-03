CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CIOXY remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Friday. 201,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.25. CIELO S A/S has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 6.85%.

CIOXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

