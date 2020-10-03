Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

