CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 254,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

