Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

