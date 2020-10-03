Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

About Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. The company provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; loan products comprising car/auto, personal, RV and camper, commercial term, commercial line of credit, commercial mortgages, government guaranteed, and home equity; IRAs; debit cards; and safe deposit boxes.

