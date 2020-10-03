City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

City stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $923.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that City will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of City by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of City by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in City by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

