Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

CVEO opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.40 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Civeo by 60.4% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 799,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

