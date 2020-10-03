Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.05.

CIVB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

