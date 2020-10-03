Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

