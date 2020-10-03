Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £23,500 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £23,500 ($30,706.91).

Peter Backhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarkson alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a PE ratio of -62.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,446.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,325.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.