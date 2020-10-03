Clarus Securities Boosts HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $33.25

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Clarus Securities from $31.00 to $33.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 210.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLTRF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

