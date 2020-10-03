Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLIN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 694.50 ($9.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.98 million and a P/E ratio of 66.91. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 669.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.38.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Analysts predict that Clinigen Group will post 2485.2217087 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.