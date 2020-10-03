Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.81.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,790. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
