Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,790. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

