Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

