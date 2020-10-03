Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

