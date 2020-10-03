Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

NYSE RQI opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.