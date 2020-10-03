Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP opened at $20.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.