Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PSF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

