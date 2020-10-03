Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.84.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile
