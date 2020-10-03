Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.