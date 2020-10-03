Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

NYSE:MIE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.