CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Hits $252,951.69

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX and FCoin. CoinFi has a market cap of $252,951.69 and approximately $778.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.