Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 2.8%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

