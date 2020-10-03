Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

