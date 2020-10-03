Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

CMCO stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $801.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.