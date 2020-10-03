Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,039,965.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 231,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $8,935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,456.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 134,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

