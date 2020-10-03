Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

