Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 70.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 449.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.