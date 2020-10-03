Comparing China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH) and On Deck Capital (OTCMKTS:ONDK)

China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China YiBai United Guarantee International has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China YiBai United Guarantee International and On Deck Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China YiBai United Guarantee International 0 0 0 0 N/A On Deck Capital 0 8 0 0 2.00

On Deck Capital has a consensus target price of $2.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China YiBai United Guarantee International and On Deck Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A On Deck Capital $444.49 million 0.22 $27.95 million $0.23 7.35

On Deck Capital has higher revenue and earnings than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Profitability

This table compares China YiBai United Guarantee International and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A On Deck Capital -9.34% -15.25% -3.27%

Summary

On Deck Capital beats China YiBai United Guarantee International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc., a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing. In addition, its services cover investment banking, fund management, and security services. China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

