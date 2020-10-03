Comparing First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) & 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (NASDAQ:FCOB)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 23.05% 7.97% 1.18% 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 1.64 $198.07 million $2.14 5.77 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 1.01 $3.22 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bancorp and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

