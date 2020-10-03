Comparing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flux Power and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -105.56% N/A -146.12% CBAK Energy Technology -37.98% -71.22% -9.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $9.32 million 8.94 -$12.41 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $22.19 million 9.19 -$10.77 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Flux Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

