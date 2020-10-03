Comparing Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nesco and Aaron’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.77 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -5.74 Aaron’s $3.95 billion 0.97 $31.47 million $3.89 14.68

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Aaron’s -6.80% 16.23% 8.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aaron’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nesco and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Aaron’s 0 1 9 0 2.90

Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.93%. Given Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than Nesco.

Summary

Aaron’s beats Nesco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 1,689 Aaron's stores, including 1,312 company-operated stores in 42 states and Canada; and 377 independently-owned franchised stores in 37 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, aarons.com. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

