Comparing Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Intuit (OTCMKTS:INTU)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.91 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Intuit $7.68 billion 10.97 $1.83 billion $6.56 49.07

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Textmunication Holdgings and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56

Intuit has a consensus target price of $360.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Volatility & Risk

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, meaning that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Intuit 23.78% 40.79% 22.22%

Summary

Intuit beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

