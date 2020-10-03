Comparing US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Pretium Resources (NASDAQ:PVG)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for US Gold and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40

US Gold currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $15.47, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -2.78 Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.95 $40.92 million $0.55 23.31

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -55.86% -54.11% Pretium Resources 11.55% 14.77% 8.94%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats US Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

