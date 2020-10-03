Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

CODI stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $359,255.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

