Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

