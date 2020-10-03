Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives $12.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 313,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.37. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.