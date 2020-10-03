Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by 98.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.60. 1,311,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,927. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.