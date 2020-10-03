Content Value Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $54,511.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01524027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170452 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

