Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Continental Resources stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 3.48. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

