Contrasting Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Smart Global (OTCMKTS:SGH)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Smart Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.54 billion 3.69 $492.49 million $2.47 19.59 Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.50 $51.33 million $2.56 9.72

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Smart Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 2 1 3.33 Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Smart Global has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.30%. Given Smart Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Advantest.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 18.81% 23.11% 15.19% Smart Global -0.28% 13.02% 4.71%

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantest beats Smart Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

