Contrasting Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) & LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTMAQ)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $8.78 billion 0.53 $769.00 million $6.42 5.84 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.87

Alaska Air Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 0.85% -0.83% -0.25% LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 4 8 1 2.77 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

